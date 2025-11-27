Bandhan Bank to auction NPA, written-off loan portfolios totalling Rs 6,931 crore

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its board has approved the sale of identified non-performing assets and written-off loan portfolios worth over Rs 6,900 crore through a bidding and auction process.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said the proposal was cleared at its board meeting held during the day.

The bank will invite bids under the Swiss Challenge method for the sale of NPA portfolios with more than 180 days past due, carrying a principal outstanding of Rs 3,212.17 crore as on September 30, 2025, according to the filing.

It will separately go for the auction route to sell its written-off loan portfolio, which has a principal outstanding of Rs 3,719.14 crore as of the same date.

These portfolios fall under the bank's Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB), including group loans and small business and agri loans, and the Aspiring Business Group (ABG), it added. PTI BSM MNB