Bandhan Bank's credit in Q3 grows 18.6% to Rs 1.16 lakh crore

Kolkata: Private lender Bandhan Bank reported a growth of 18.6 per cent in its loans and advances during the third quarter ending December 31 at Rs 1,15,964 crore.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the Kolkata-based bank said the figure stood at Rs 97,787 crore during the year-ago period.

Total deposits increased 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,17,422 crore during the quarter under review, it said.

While retail deposits, including CASA (current account savings account), rose by 19 per cent to Rs 84,563 crore, bulk deposits grew by 5.2 per cent to Rs 32,859 crore, it added.

The total collection efficiency ratio of the bank at the end of the quarter stood at 98 per cent.