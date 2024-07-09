Bandhan Bank's CS Ghosh bids adieu as MD & CEO

Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, the Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, has announced his retirement from the post, expressing gratitude to the account holders for their support over the past nine years.

In a letter addressed to the lender's customers, Ghosh acknowledged their pivotal role in the growth and success of Bandhan Bank, which has emerged as one of India's largest financial institutions in a short period.

"Bandhan Bank is because of you and for you. You are our North Star," Ghosh wrote in the letter, emphasizing the customers' central role in the bank's journey.

He credited their trust and advocacy as the driving forces behind the bank's rapid expansion and success.

"Your trust in Bandhan Bank is the reason why it is one of the largest financial institutions in the country," he said.

He expects the bank's strong workforce of over 76,000 committed employees and an experienced leadership team will remain aligned with the bank's core values.

As he stepped down from his role, Ghosh expressed confidence in the bank's future.

"The team is aligned to the values that Bandhan has been built on and I am confident that it will take the Bank into the next phase of growth, like it has all these past years," he stated.

Ghosh assured customers that Bandhan Bank, founded on their faith and trust, will continue to thrive under its capable leadership.

He extended his gratitude for their role in building an "impact institution" and pledged to continue watching the bank's progress with pride.

In his closing remarks, Ghosh thanked the account holders for the honour of serving them, underscoring the profound impact they have had on his career and the bank's success.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Ghosh is set to take on an executive role in Bandhan Financial Services, the promoter of Bandhan Financial Holding and Bandhan Bank.

In this new capacity, he will oversee Bandhan's insurance and mutual fund ventures, besides the bank's activities.

Bandhan Financial Services may hold a board meeting on July 10 to induct Ghosh as Executive Director.