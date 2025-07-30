Bangalore Airport City ties up with Prestige Group to set up 8,000-seat convention centre

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Ltd subsidiary, BACL, on Wednesday said it has collaborated with real estate developer Prestige Group to set up an 8,000-seat convention and exhibition centre within its premises.

The facility was envisioned as a multi-format, high-impact venue capable of hosting global summits, trade expos, innovation forums, and large-format cultural events, Bangalore Airport City Ltd (BACL) said.

"This partnership with Prestige Group underscores our commitment to creating world-class social infrastructure that not only supports the region's economic agenda but also elevates India's stature in the global MICE (meeting, international conferences and exhibitions) landscape," said Rao Munukutla, Executive Director and CEO, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd.

The integrated development will house an 8,000-seat Convention and Exhibition Centre, a performing arts theatre, a luxury hotel, and Grade A office spaces, all seamlessly integrated together, with curated F&B and global dining experiences, BACL said.

"With this landmark development -- featuring the iconic St. Regis Hotel, a world-class Marriott marquee, a Convention and Exhibition Centre, and a dedicated Performing Arts theatre, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the city's growth story," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group. PTI IAS DRR