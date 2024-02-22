Bangalore airport joins hands with renewable energy firm CleanMax on long-term project

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Renewable power solutions provider CleanMax and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have signed a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement for the generation and supply of renewable energy.

The energy will be drawn from a 45.9 MW Solar-wind Captive Power Project under a special purpose vehicle named Clean Max BIAL Renewable Energy Private Limited, according to a press release.

The captive power project set up in a solar-wind farm located in Jagaluru, Karnataka, owned and operated by CleanMax, will have a 36 MW solar power plant and 9.9 MW wind power plant.

Solar and wind plants combine two of the fastest growing renewable energy technologies, owing to their complementary nature, it said.

"These highly efficient power plants provide reliability of continuous power supply and help effectively manage the consumption load. The partnership is an expansion of the existing relationship between CleanMax and BIAL, rooted in a shared commitment to sustainable energy usage," the release by CLeanMAX added.

BIAL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hari Marar said the long-term power purchase agreement with CleanMax would help meet renewable energy needs for the airport's expansion programme and also result in substantial cost saving, "further bolstering our commitment to sustainability and responsible growth".

It is expected that an estimated 90 million units of energy (kilo watt hours) on an annual basis can be sourced from the captive renewable energy power plant.

The project will ensure the annual supply of approximately 58.3 million units of solar power and 31 million units of wind power, utilising the existing grid infrastructure, CleanMax said in the release.

Calling the partnership on the use of renewable energy a part of India's approach to climate change, Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, said, "CleanMax, since its inception in 2011, has consistently led the way in corporate sustainability, showcasing our expertise in crafting innovative and personalised solutions for our corporate clients.” PTI AMP ANE