Banganga Paper Industries appoints Keshav Laxminarayana Patkar as Independent Director

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Banganga Paper Industries, which is in the process of being renamed as Asgard Alcobev, has appointed Keshav Laxminarayana Patkar as its Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent).

Patkar has nearly three decades of experience in the brewing and consumer goods industry, said the company, which is now focusing on emerging opportunities in the alcoholic beverages segment.

A Master Brewer and PhD holder, he has successfully led brewing and innovation functions across globally reputed organisations, including SABMiller and AB InBev, shaping both international and domestic brand.

He has played a pivotal role in localising iconic global brands such as Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden, and Peroni, while also developing several successful Indian craft and premium offerings.

Banganga Paper Industries has acquired controlling 78.9 per cent stake in CMJ Breweries, a leading contract brewing facility in the Northeast, which has large-scale capacity catering to leading Indian and international beer brands as Kingfisher (United Breweries), Carlsberg and Tuborg (Carlsberg India), Asia 72 (Mohan Meakin), and others.