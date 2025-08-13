Banganga Paper Industries gets MPCB nod for kraft mill till March 2029, posts Rs 21 cr sales in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Leading kraft paper manufacturer Banganga Paper Industries on Wednesday reported sales of Rs 21.17 crore for the June quarter and announced receiving approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to operate its paper unit till March 2029.

The company has started 2025-26 on a good note with a total income of Rs 21.17 crore in the first quarter, the company said in a filing. Operating profit stood at Rs 1.5 crore in the period under review.

The company has also received approval from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to operate Kraft Paper unit until March 31, 2029, it said.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Banganga Paper Mills, located in Dindori, Nasik, and operates a facility spread across more than 10,000 square meters, Banganga Paper, one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of a diverse range of kraft paper, said.

Karbhari Dhathrak Chairman & Managing Director of Banganga Paper Industries said that the company is making investments in environmentally responsible practices such as the use of refuse-derived fuel, zero liquid discharge, and resource recovery from waste not only strengthen our cost competitiveness but also reaffirm our long-term commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. PTI RR MR MR