Bangur Concrete strengthens footprint in eastern India with RMC plant

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Bangur Concrete, part of Shree Cement Ltd, on Monday commissioned a new ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant at Baidyabati in West Bengal's Hooghly district, strengthening its footprint in eastern India.
The plant, with a production capacity of 60 cubic metres per hour, expands the company's national RMC network to 26 units, a statement said.
RMC is factory-produced concrete made in a controlled batching plant and delivered to construction sites in a ready-to-use form, ensuring consistent quality, accurate mix proportions and faster project execution.
The new facility has been set up to meet the growing demand from infrastructure, industrial and real estate projects in Kolkata and adjoining growth corridors.
Its strategic location in Baidyabati is expected to improve supply efficiency for ongoing and upcoming construction projects across the region, the statement added.
"West Bengal is an important market with strong potential in both urban and industrial development. The commissioning of our new ready-mix concrete plant in Baidyabati strengthens our presence in eastern India and reiterates our commitment to supporting the state's growth ambitions," Shree Cement MD Neeraj Akhoury said.
He added that the facility reflects the company's focus on sustainable, high-quality construction solutions.
The expansion aligns with Bangur Concrete's broader goal of promoting green construction practices and supporting India's transition to a low-carbon infrastructure ecosystem.