Bank of America appoints Rahul Bajoria as head of India, ASEAN economic research

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Rahul Bajoria has been appointed as head of India and ASEAN economic research by foreign brokerage Bank of America.

Bajoria, who joins from Barclays, will be based in Mumbai and the appointment is effective from September, as per an internal memo.

L&T Finance rural business finance book crosses Rs 25,000 cr milestone * Non-bank lender L&T Finance on Thursday said its rural business finance book has crossed the milestone of Rs 25,000 crore.

The book has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent from FY21 to FY24, the lender said in a statement.

Mahindra Finance to distribute Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance policies * Non-bank lender Mahindra Finance on Thursday said it will now be distributing policies of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

The partnership insurer can get access to over 1 crore customers of Mahindra Finance, a statement said.