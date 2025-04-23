Bank of Baroda aims to achieve net-zero target by 2057

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Bank of Baroda has announced its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy and aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2057.

The move reinforces the bank’s long-standing commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable banking practices, mitigating ESG risks and seizing opportunities for a low-carbon future, Bank of Baroda said in a release.

"In line with the theme for Earth Day 2025, 'Our Power, Our Planet', that highlights the importance of renewable sources of energy, Bank of Baroda would prioritise financing to renewable energy," it said.

In its efforts to contribute towards a greener planet, the bank has also planted over 30,000 trees in 2025 till date on behalf of its customers for every auto and home loan disbursed under its ‘Plant a Tree’ programme.

"The unveiling of our ESG policy and our net-zero commitment is a reflection of the importance that the bank places on being a responsible corporate citizen – through contributing meaningfully to the environment, promoting social well-being, and maintaining the highest standards of governance," said Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda.

The bank said it has introduced a range of sustainable finance products such as Green Deposits, Residential Rooftop Solar Loan Scheme and the Green Hydrogen Financing Scheme. PTI NKD ANU