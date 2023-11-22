Bank of Baroda holds annual outreach programme to educate farmers

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Public sector Bank of Baroda has launched the sixth edition of its annual outreach programme 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' in Tamil Nadu aimed at serving the members of the farming community.

The bank through the event would create awareness about the various initiatives such as the Kisan Credit Card drive 'Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan' and educate on the agri-products, schemes offered to the farmers.

The initiative would also promote the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes including the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund among others.

Bank of Baroda Zonal Head-Chennai Zone Saravanakumar A, Madurai Region, Regional Manager Jaikishan M inaugurated the event, a press release here said.

Five mobile vans have been launched to cover villages, town panchayats and markets in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Puducherry under the campaign. One officer would accompany each van to spread awareness on various agriculture schemes, loan products among others.

Bank of Baroda has 315 branches in Tamil Nadu of which 161 are present in rural areas, the release added. PTI VIJ SS