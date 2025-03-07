New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Bank of Baroda on Friday announced launch of 'bob Global Women NRE & NRO Savings Account', a first amongst public sector banks, with features such as auto sweep facility enabling customers to earn higher interest, concessional interest rates on home loans and auto loans along with reduced processing charges.

The Bank of Baroda serves its global customer base of over about 165 million through around 60,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents In addition, the Bank has revamped one of its flagship NRI offerings, the bob Premium NRE and NRO Savings Account, enhancing its features and benefits to provide a more rewarding banking experience to customers.

"The bob Global Women NRE & NRO Savings Account recognises the changing dynamics of today’s global Indian women and is designed to empower them by providing premium banking privileges and thoughtfully curated features that address their specific needs. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bank of Baroda stands ready as a trusted banking partner as women chart their global journey," said Beena Vaheed, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

The revamped bob Premium NRE & NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) Savings Account comes with several features, including a customised debit card with enhanced transaction limits, complimentary domestic and international lounge access, free safe deposit locker, and free personal and air accident insurance coverage, the bank said. PTI NKD DR