Bank of Baroda launches 'bob Digi Udyam' digital financing scheme for MSEs

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the launch of bob Digi Udyam – a digital, collateral-free lending platform offering Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) quick access to working capital loans above Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The initiative, aligned with the Union Budget 2024–25 announcement that public sector banks would develop in-house capabilities for MSME credit assessment, leverages the digital footprint of MSEs to enable faster credit assessment and reduce reliance on external assessment, BoB said in a statement.

This marks a major step in strengthening credit accessibility for small businesses, it said, adding that the scheme is open to both existing and new customers of the bank.

****** *PNB marks National Sports Day with multi-sport tournament State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) celebrated National Sports Day 2025 with a multi-sport tournament, reflecting its strong commitment to employee well-being and the promotion of a healthy work culture.

In line with the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the bank conducted competitions across four major disciplines -- Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, and Table Tennis, and the Plank Challenge, PNB said in a statement.

The events drew a record 453 participants from the PNB family, demonstrating enthusiasm, teamwork, and sporting excellence, it said.

"At PNB, we remain dedicated to fostering a culture where professional success goes hand in hand with personal well-being," the bank's MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said.

**** *Suryoday Small Fin Bank launched 'secured credit card' The Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Tuesday launched a 'secured credit card' for which customers will have to book a fixed deposit with the lender.

The product enhances financial flexibility and also helps customers build or improve their credit score without the need for additional income proof, as per a statement.