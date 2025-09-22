Bank of Baroda launches digital gifting solution

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday launched a digital gifting solution, powered by UPI.

Launched ahead of the festive season, the 'eRUPI Person-to-Person (P2P) Digital Gifting' feature on the lender's UPI app enables customers to gift personalised, purpose-specific, prepaid digital vouchers to family and friends, according to a statement.

*** Axis Bank rolls out discounts, cashbacks, rewards for customers * Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday introduced discounts, cashback offers, rewards, and exclusive partner deals amid the festive season.

The 'Dil Se Open Celebrations 2025' is a pan-India campaign designed to enhance the festive experience of customers, the private sector lender said in a statement.

*** Plastic industry expected to double to USD 25 bn by 2030: Industry body * A plastic industry body has claimed the industry size is expected to double to USD 25 billion by 2030.

The industry, which is pegged at USD 12.5 billion as of end-FY25, will grow at 10.88 per cent every year to achieve the level in five years, as per an official statement.

*** The Wealth Company MF launches NFO on ONDC * The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, a Pantomath group company, said it has become the first asset management company (AMC) to launch a New Fund Offer (NFO) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network.

The launch has been done in partnership with Cybrilla Technologies, the company said in a statement. PTI AA SHW