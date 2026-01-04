Bank of Baroda logs 15 pc loan growth in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday said it has registered a credit growth of 14.57 per cent to Rs 13.44 lakh crore in the third quarter of FY26 ending December 2025.

The total outstanding credit was Rs 11.73 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 10.25 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 15.47 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 14.03 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 12.22 per cent to Rs 28.91 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.76 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2024. PTI DP HVA