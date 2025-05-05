Bank of Baroda lowers interest rates on housing loans by 40 bps to 8 pc

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Bank of Baroda on Monday lowered its interest rates on housing loans to 8 per cent from 8.40 per cent in certain cases.

The new rates, which come at a time when some leading players are raising concerns about a dip in the rates, apply to fresh home loans, as per an official statement.

* * * * *M1 NXT onboards India Exim Finserve IFSC as financier International trade financing platform M1 NXT on Monday announced the onboarding of India Exim Finserve IFSC Pvt. Ltd. (Exim Finserve) as a financier on its International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform at GIFT City.

The two entities aim to address the USD 5.7 trillion MSME credit gap by expanding receivables finance solutions to Indian exporters, as per an official statement.

* * * * *Bandhan Life Insurance launches new ULIP plan Bandhan Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a unit linked insurance plan offering.

The new product christened "Bandhan Life ULIP Plus" will offer both wealth creation using market linked instruments and also life cover, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR MR