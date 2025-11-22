Bank of Baroda offers concessional interest rate at Delhi Property Expo

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday announced a 0.25 per cent concession in the rate of interest on all on-the-spot home loan sanctions at the Property Expo 2025 being held here.

The two-day event brings together around 20 leading developers showcasing a wide range of approved residential projects across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, Bank of Baroda said.

The bank has also announced the waiver of processing fees for all approvals given during the Expo.

"The Delhi-NCR region continues to be among the most dynamic housing markets in India, with strong demand from both salaried and self-employed segments," Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said.

The bank serves its global customer base of over 180 million through approximately 65,000 touchpoints across 15 countries on five continents, as well as its various digital banking platforms.