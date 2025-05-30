Bank of Baroda opens first 'Phygital' branch in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday inaugurated its first 'Phygital' branch in the Kolkata Zone, which aims to combine digital enablement with personalised assistance, the state-run lender said. It is the seventh such branch of the bank in the country.

"This innovative branch model represents a significant step forward in redefining customer experience by combining digital enablement with personalised assistance," Managing Director & CEO Debadatta Chand said.

The ‘Phygital’ branch aims to integrate self-service and assisted service models, featuring self-service kiosks, a video contact centre for non-financial services, and universal service desks for in-person assistance, he said.

The Kolkata Zone is a key business hub for Bank of Baroda in West Bengal, with 258 branches, it said.