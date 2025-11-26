Bank of Baroda sanctions Rs 5,636 cr in agri loans in special outreach

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) State-run Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has sanctioned Rs 5,636 crore in agri loans during a special outreach fortnight concluded recently.

The lender said it engaged with over 3.65 lakh farmers across the country as part of the 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada', according to a statement.

**** Engineers India to be the project management consultant for Dangote Group's refinery expansion in Nigeria Engineers India on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a contract to be the project management consultant for the Dangote Group's refinery expansion in Nigeria.

Capacity in Dangote's Lekki refinery producing Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene is getting expanded to 1.4 million barrels per day from the current 650,000 barrels per day, as per a statement.

**** Kotak Private Banking launches index of price movements across 12 categories of luxury products, experiences Kotak Private Banking on Wednesday launched an index of price movements across 12 categories of luxury products and experiences.

It has commissioned Ernst & Young LLP (EY) for the index, as per an official statement. PTI AA DRR