Bank of Baroda shares tank nearly 11 pc after earnings announcement

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday tumbled nearly 11 per cent after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock slumped 10.27 per cent to settle at Rs 223.65 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 14.90 per cent to Rs 212.10.

At the NSE, it tanked 10.90 per cent to Rs 221.95.

The company's market valuation dropped by Rs 13,238.68 crore to Rs 1,15,657.52 crore.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported a marginal 3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,048 crore in March quarter of FY25.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 4,886 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 35,852 crore, from Rs 33,775 crore a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income grew to Rs 30,642 crore, from Rs 29,583 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

However, net interest income (NII) in the quarter declined to Rs 11,020 crore, from Rs 11,793 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI SUM HVA