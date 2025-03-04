Bank of India opens 111 branches

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India on Tuesday announced that it has opened 111 new branches across the country.

The total number of branches cross 5,000 with this, and the highest number of new inaugurations have been under the Hyderabad field general manager office at 17, as per an official statement.

************** * Rezolv raises 3.5 million from 3one4 Capital, others Unified debt resolution platform Rezolv on Tuesday announced a USD 3.5 million fund raise in a round led by 3one4 Capital.

The company founded by Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal will use the funds for product innovation, expansion, and deeper integration with financial institutions, as per an official statement.

**************** * Deciml raises USD 3 mn from Jainam Broking Deciml, a 'round-up investing app', on Tuesday announced a USD 3 million funding from Jainam Broking as a strategic investment.

The app, which rounds up the amount to the nearest Rs 10 during purchases to invest the spare change in mutual funds, will use the funds for user acquisition, produce enhancement and team expansion, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA