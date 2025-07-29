Bank of India Q1 net profit jumps 32 pc to Rs 2,252 cr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,252 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,703 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 20,518 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26 against Rs 18,240 crore in the same quarter of FY25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 18,357 crore as compared to Rs 16,938 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

However, net interest income declined by 3 per cent to Rs 6,068 crore from Rs 6,275 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 4,009 crore over Rs 3,677 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.92 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 4.62 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.75 per cent against 0.99 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions for bad loans too declined to Rs 1,104 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 1,216 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 92.94 per cent from 92.39 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.82 per cent for June 2025 from 0.7 per cent in June 2024, registering an improvement of 12 basis points, it said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.39 per cent against 16.18 per cent in FY25. PTI DP DP SHW