Bank of India Q3 profit rises 35% to Rs 2,517 cr

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,517 crore for the December quarter on account of a decline in bad loans.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 19,957 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 16,411 crore a year ago, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 18,210 crore against Rs 15,218 crore in the third quarter of the preceding year.

Its net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 6,070 crore against Rs 5,463 crore for Q3 FY24.

The company's operating profit rose to Rs 3,703 crore from Rs 3,004 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.69 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2024 from 5.35 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.85 per cent from 1.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank remained flat at 16 per cent against 16.06 per cent at the end of December 2023.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 92.48 per cent in the third quarter against 89.95 per cent a year ago.