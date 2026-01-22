Bank of India stock climbs over 5 pc

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Shares of Bank of India climbed more than 5 per cent on the bourses on Thursday after the state-owned lender reported a 7 per cent rise in December quarter net profit.

The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 166.40 on the BSE.

On the NSE, Bank of India's shares increased by 5.60 per cent to settle at Rs 166.30 per share.

During the day, the scrip of the company appreciated by nearly 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 168.40 and Rs 168.25 on NSE and BSE, respectively.

In volume terms, 4.27 crore equity shares of Bank of India were traded on the NSE, while 22.54 lakh shares on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 82,307.37, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 25,289.90.

Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 2,705 crore, helped by a rise in non-core income.

The bank's core net interest income rose 6 per cent on-year to Rs 6,461 crore in the quarter on the back of a 14 per cent growth in advances. PTI HG HG ANU ANU