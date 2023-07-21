Bank of Maharashtra launches slew of digital products and services

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has launched several products and utilities to enhance the banking experience for customers as well as its staffers.

Advertisment

These initiatives aim to simplify and streamline various banking processes, making it easier for customers to manage their finances and for its staff to assist them effectively, the bank said in a statement.

This demonstrates the bank’s commitment to leverage technology and innovation and staying ahead in the ever-evolving banking landscape, BoM Managing Director A S Rajeev said.

The bank will continue to focus on creating digital differentiators with evolving technology, economy and the needs of customers, he said, adding that BoM is aiming to be among top banks, in terms of efficiency, in the country, which can be achieved by exploring digital channels to the optimum level.

Advertisment

The bank has launched an upgraded version of existing mobile banking application, integrating it as a single unified application for its mobile banking and UPI customers.

With this application, customers can manage their accounts and make faster payments in a single interface, it said.

In addition to this, the bank has introduced several features in its mobile banking application, such as shortcut for WhatsApp banking, account statement, digital loan balance confirmation, health & general insurance policy through STP, Re-KYC, digital nomination facility, online bill payment, news section, etc.

Advertisment

To cater to new-age banking users, it said the bank has enhanced features on its WhatsApp banking (+91-7066036640) like downloadable forms for various services, which empower customers to manage their banking needs anytime, anywhere, without being restricted by physical branch visits or limited operating hours.

Additional features such as instant access to interest rate charts enable customers to quickly access and compare interest rates for different products and services offered by the bank, it said.

The bank has also introduced a grievance redressal system on WhatsApp banking, demonstrating its commitment to customers' satisfaction and promptly addressing and resolving any issues they may encounter, it said.

Other features like Know your IFSC, bank holidays, cyber security tips among others provide greater flexibility and accessibility, which bring us closer to the vision of delivering banking services at customers’ fingertips, it said.

By prioritising the convenience of stakeholders and leveraging digital solutions, the bank is poised to provide seamless, user-friendly service experience across all touchpoints and further strengthen its position as the fastest growing public sector bank in the country, BoM Executive Director Asheesh Pandey said. PTI DP TRB MR