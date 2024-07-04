Bank of Maharashtra logs 19 pc loan growth in Apr-Jun

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday reported a 19 per cent growth in credit to Rs 2.09 lakh crore for the April-June quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.75 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2023, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered lender reported a 9.44 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 2.67 lakh crore as against Rs 2.44 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, it said, Current Accounts and Savings Accounts declined to 49.86 per cent of the total deposits as against 50.97 per cent.

The Credit Deposit ratio increased to 78.18 per cent at the end of June 30, 2024, as against 71.89 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI DP DP MR