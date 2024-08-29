Bank of Maharashtra opens branch on Supreme Court's premises

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday opened a branch within the premises of the Supreme Court of India to fulfill the financial needs of the court as well as its constituents.

The branch was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in the presence of other Judges of the Supreme Court, Bank of Maharashtra said in a statement.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju who was also present at the inauguration expressed satisfaction with the initiative of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion the bank's MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena highlighted that internet-enabled interactive devices with multi-function kiosks help clients to do multifarious transactions without any assistance of Bank staff and are available 24X7.

In addition to the conventional lockers available to clients during the usual business hours, the branch is also adding locker facilities that are available anytime and are operable just like an ATM, he said.

Further, a tech-enabled solution is provided to the Apex Court that will eliminate the need for issuance of manual fixed deposit receipts, he said, adding that the solution offers a comprehensive dashboard for the registry, allowing efficient management and instant access to regular MIS reports with a single click.