Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Profit surges by 23%; declares 1.5 dividend per share

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,493 crore for the March 2025 quarter.

The Pune-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,218 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 7,711 crore as against Rs 6,488 crore a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 6,731 crore during the period under review, from Rs 5,467 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share or 15 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.74 per cent of gross advances as of March 31 from 1.88 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Net NPAs also came down to 0.18 per cent of the advances from 0.25 per cent at the end of 2024.