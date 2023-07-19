Bank of Maharashtra shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Shares of Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday rallied nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 95 per cent jump in net profit for the June quarter.

The stock rallied 5.65 per cent to settle at Rs 33.28 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.34 per cent to Rs 33.50.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.39 per cent to settle at Rs 33.20.

A total of 142.08 lakh shares of the lender were traded on the BSE and over 16.47 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday reported a 95 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 882 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, helped by a decline in bad loans and improvement in interest income.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the first quarter rose to Rs 5,417 crore from Rs 3,774 crore in the same period a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income of the bank increased by 38.80 per cent to Rs 2,340 crore.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 2.28 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 3.74 per cent a year ago. PTI SUM TRB RAM