Bank of Maharashtra ties up with SBI Card to launch credit card

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and SBI Card on Monday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with a host of benefits.

The Bank of Maharashtra-SBI Card co-branded credit card has been designed to provide a premium and highly-rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers across segments, a joint statement said.

The card has been launched in three variants, Bank of Maharashtra SBI Card ELITE, Bank of Maharashtra SBI Card PRIME, and Bank of Maharashtra SimplySAVE SBI Card, it said.

This partnership aims to provide enhanced value and convenience, catering to the diverse lifestyle and evolving needs of the customers across the country, it said.

The co-branded credit card offers a host of benefits, including accelerated reward points, fuel surcharge waiver, utility bill payments, exclusive discounts on travel, dining, shopping, and contactless payment capabilities for a seamless payment experience, it said.

"The card will allow our customers to access a world-class credit card platform backed by the strong brand equity of both organizations. We are confident that this collaboration will deepen customer engagement and enhance value," BoM MD & CEO Nidhu Saxena said.

"Driven by customer-centricity, at SBI Card, we are constantly exploring strategic collaborations that enhance value for customers and strengthen our portfolio," SBI Card MD & CEO Salila Pande said.

The credit card will be available on RuPay as well as VISA payment platforms and will be accepted across millions of merchant outlets globally, it said, adding, customers can apply for the credit card through the bank's branches.