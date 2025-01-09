Bank officers' union threatens to call on two-day nationwide strike

New Delhi: Bank officers' union (AIBOC) today threatened to go on a nationwide strike on February 24-25 to press for their various demands, including a 5-day work week and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

Advertisment

Besides, the union has demanded immediate withdrawal of the recent directives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance review and PLI, which threaten job security and create division amongst employees.

It further pitched to fill the post of workmen/officer directors in public sector banks and resolution of pending residual issues with IBA.

In a statement, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said it has been proposed by the executive committee to go for a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24-25, 2025.

Advertisment

If required, more stringent actions may follow. Agitation programmes will start soon after the notice of the strike is served this month.

The union alleged that micro-management of PSBs on policy matters by the DFS undermined the autonomy of respective boards.