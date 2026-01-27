Bank strike affects around 7,000 branches in Madhya Pradesh

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) Operations at nearly 7,000 bank branches across Madhya Pradesh came to a halt on Tuesday due to the nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Business worth Rs 3,447 crore was affected during the day, claimed the Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA).

The unions have called the strike to demand immediate implementation of a five-day working week.

"Some 16,000 employees and officers in about 7,000 out of the total 8,217 bank branches in the state participated in the strike. These included employees of 12 government banks, as well as various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and cooperative banks," said MPBEA chairman Mohankrishna Shukla.

The strike affected cash deposits and withdrawals, check clearance, renewal of fixed deposits (FD), government treasury work, administrative work and other economic activities, he told PTI.

"Many central and state government offices as well as government and private institutions in the financial sector remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. So a five-day work week should be implemented in the banking sector as well," said Shukla.

Bank employees also protested in various places in the state.

As the banks already had holiday on January 25 (Sunday) and January 26 (Republic Day), Tuesday's strike disrupted services for the third consecutive day, causing inconvenience to customers.