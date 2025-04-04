Bank unions appeal to Maharashtra CM to ensure security of employees

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Bank employees on Friday appealed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure their security, after multiple instances of assaults in branches across the state.

In a letter addressed to Fadnavis, who also heads the Home portfolio, the United Forum of Bank Unions said people claiming to be MNS activists have been visiting bank branches and intimidating staff after an appeal made by the political outfit's chief Raj Thackeray.

"Their demand is that all display boards be exclusively in Marathi and that all officials must speak only in Marathi," the letter said, adding that bank officials have been threatened and assaulted.

"We urge you (Fadnavis) to take swift action to create a secure environment in banks so that they (bank employees) can continue to serve customers without fear," it adds.

In a speech that came amid ahead of local body polls, Thackeray, who is often accused of parochial politics, had threatened that those deliberately avoiding to speak Marathi will be "slapped". In the last two days, the party workers have agitated at bank premises in Thane and Pune districts, where they have indulged in aggressive acts including slapping.

The bank unions' umbrella body said most bank branches have signage in three official languages, including Marathi, the regional language.

While majority of clerical and support staff are local Marathi-speakers, some officers who are of all-India service may not speak Marathi, it said, adding that expecting such officials to be conversant in all the 22 recognised languages is unfortunate.

"We request your immediate intervention to ensure the safety and security of bank personnel. This situation is a matter of law and order, and those taking the law into their own hands should be held accountable," the letter to Fadnavis said.

The unions also warned that if the agitation is allowed to continue, it will "severely impact" banks' ability to provide uninterrupted services.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Friday, Fadnavis said that defiance of the law by some people will not be tolerated.

"It is not wrong to insist on the use of Marathi language. But if while doing so, law is taken into hands (by someone) then it will not be tolerated and the persons concerned will be dealt with appropriately," Fadnavis said. PTI AA HVA