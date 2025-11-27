Bank unions pitch for regular jobs rather than contractual ones

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Days after the government implemented four Labour Codes, bank unions on Thursday demanded that regular jobs be promoted rather than contractual jobs to provide better employee facilities and social security.

Unions under the aegis of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in a meeting with Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju also brought to his attention pending issues of bank staff like implementation of five-day banking, filling up of posts of Workman and Officer Directors, adequate recruitments of clerical, substaff and security staff in the banks and updation of pension, among others.

"We pointed out that the youth of our country need regular and permanent jobs and hence the labour laws should promote the same instead of encouraging contractual jobs," UFBU said in a statement after the meeting.

UFBU also pointed out some of the provisions and procedures under the existing labour laws need simplification but it should not result in dilution of any of our existing labour rights.

The government last week notified the implementation of the four Labour Codes, substituting 29 labour laws, leading to a lot of apprehensions and concerns raised by trade unions and employees at large.

While improvements and changes in the labour laws are necessary according to changing needs and aspirations, the same have to be undertaken in consultation with the Central Trade Unions, it said.

The Labour Ministry should engage in discussion with the Central Trade Unions and ensure that any change in labour laws is undertaken after a due consultation process, it added.