Bank unions seek Mamata's moral support on strike

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Wednesday sought the moral support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the proposed nationwide strike by bank employees on January 27 over the long-pending demand for a five-day banking week.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, has been very vocal against 'strikes' resulting in manday losses.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, West Bengal unit of the AIBOC said the strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) after repeated assurances by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on implementing a five-day work week failed to translate into action, with the proposal pending with the Union Ministry of Finance for nearly two years.

The organisation said the issue was formally taken up during successive bipartite settlements, and was recommended by the IBA to the Government of India through a Joint Note signed in March 2024. However, the required notification from the Department of Financial Services is yet to be issued, leading to growing resentment among bank employees across the country.

AIBOC maintained that the proposed five-day week would not result in any loss of man-hours, as unions have agreed to extend daily banking hours by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday to compensate for the additional Saturdays proposed as holidays.

Highlighting the pressure faced by bankers, especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the confederation said continued delay amounts to discrimination, as many government offices, public sector undertakings and private entities have already adopted a five-day work week.

It described the strike as the "last resort" to secure implementation of written commitments already made by the IBA and placed before the Centre.

Seeking the Chief Minister's support, AIBOC said her backing would encourage bank employees in West Bengal, who play a key role in serving common people, farmers, self-help groups and implementing government schemes, and assured that the agitation would remain peaceful. PTI BSM NN