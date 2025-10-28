BankBazaar topline crosses Rs 250 cr, earns Rs 4 cr profit

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Fintech firm BankBazaar.com on Tuesday said its total income has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark and turned positive at the operating level in 2024-25.

The firm's topline was Rs 188 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company closed FY25 on a strong note with audited operating revenue of Rs 254 crore and Adjusted EBITDA Profit of Rs 4 crore, BankBazaar.com said in a statement.

The co-branded credit card business continues to be a key growth driver, generating recurring revenue and reinforcing the strength of the co-brand model, it said.

The number of co-branded cards in force grew by 35 per cent in FY25, while recurring revenue surged by 62 per cent to Rs 210 crore, underscoring the effectiveness of the company's digital-first strategy, it said.

Speaking about financial numbers, BankBazaar.com CEO Adhil Shetty said, "FY25 marked a defining phase in our journey. We not only achieved Adjusted EBIDTA Profitability but also strengthened the foundation of our business with a robust recurring revenue model. With 121 per cent CAGR in recurring revenue over the last two years, the co-brand model has clearly emerged as a powerful growth engine." As the firm builds a balanced portfolio, he said, BankBazar remains focused on empowering customers with innovative and premium world-class tools to manage their credit health and make informed financial decisions.

BankBazaar raised Rs 55 crore in its ongoing Series D2 equity round so far, with participation from both internal and new investors, including Muthoot FinCorp. With this round, the company's total equity funding now stands at USD 122 million, it said.

In line with its strategy to scale access to regulated credit, BankBazaar is set to expand its partnerships in FY26 to include India's top private sector and small finance banks, adding to its roster of six large bank partnerships established earlier.