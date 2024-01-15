Banks should become partners in govt's efforts towards reverse migration: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said banks can play an important part in the state government's efforts towards reverse migration by simplifying the process of loan disbursement to the needy and deserving people in remote hill areas of the state.

"The government is continuously working towards reverse migration, banks should also become partners in the mission," Dhami said addressing the State Credit Seminar organized under the aegis of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Reverse migration is a term used for people returning to their homes and earning their livelihoods there instead of working outside their state.

He called for a special campaign to be run for allotment of loans in the hilly areas. Better arrangements should be made so that loans can be easily available to the needy people.

Each bank branch will have to work with a certain target for the allocation of the loan scheme of NABARD.

"The development of rural and backward areas of the state is necessary, it is also very important for our reverse migration mission," he said.

The Chief Minister said the climate and geographical condition of the state is most favorable for horticulture, aromatic plants, medicinal plants, dairy, fisheries, beekeeping, mushroom farming and organic agriculture. Banks can run special camps to increase credit flow in these areas, he suggested.

Describing Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Tehri as credit deficient districts, he said special attention should be paid to increasing loan allocation in these areas.

For the development of agriculture, horticulture and small and medium sector industries in Uttarakhand, NABARD has prepared a loan scheme of Rs 40,000 crore this year, which is 33 per cent more than last year, Dhami said.

This is no less than a boon for small farmers and people engaged in small and medium industries in the state, he said.

The state government wants equal development of urban and rural areas, he said.

He also asked NABARD officials to start special schemes for women. PTI ALM DRR