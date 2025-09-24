Banks' supervisory data quality index score improves in 4 months: RBI

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) score of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has improved to 89.9 in June as compared to 89.3 in March 2025, the RBI said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created the sDQI that measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency in submission of returns.

The objective of the index is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the RBI's Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024.

"The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in June 2025 as compared to March 2025," it said in a release.

In June 2025, no entity scored below 80.

The sDQI covers 87 SCBs and their key returns, including those on asset quality, risk based supervision, liquidity, and capital adequacy.

RBI said sDQI provides a comprehensive and quantitative measure of the supervisory data quality, forming the basis for supervisory examinations. PTI NKD HVA