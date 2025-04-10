Bansal Wire Industries expands capacity to 6 lakh MTPA at investment of over Rs 550 cr

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Stainless steel wires maker Bansal Wire Industries has expanded the manufacturing capacity of its facility in Uttar Pradesh to 6 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at an estimated investment of Rs 550-600 crore.

The company has added 3.6 lakh tonnes MTPA of new capacity to the earlier 2.4 lakh MTPA.

In a statement, Bansal Wire Industries Ltd (BWIL) announced the inauguration of its largest cutting-edge facility in Dadri, with a current production capacity of 3.6 lakh MTPA.

BWIL's total infrastructure is now capable of supporting up to 6 lakh MTPA.

Sharing additional information, the company said investments in the range of Rs 550-600 crore have been utilised to more than double the capacity.

With the expansion, BWIL targeting to increase its supplies high-growth sectors such as automotive, agriculture, power and transmission, construction, and general engineering.

The facility features solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient machinery, and an acid-free wire cleaning process. An on-site Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and extensive landscaping reinforce its green footprint.

"The expansion not only strengthens our production capabilities but also reflects our aspiration to lead with technology, sustainability, and precision engineering in the wire manufacturing industry," Pranav Bansal, CEO & MD of Bansal Wire Industries Ltd, said.

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd is a part of Bansal Group, which started in 1938. It is the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second-largest steel wire manufacturing company by volume. PTI ABI ABI SHW