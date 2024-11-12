Bansal Wire Industries Q2 PAT doubles to Rs 40 cr

New Delhi: Bansal Wire Industries has reported over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 40 crore for September quarter FY25 on account of higher revenue.

It had posted Rs 18.1 crore PAT in July-September FY24, the company said in a statement on Monday. Revenues rose to Rs 825.4 crore from Rs 603.4 crore.

"The second quarter saw a strong order inflow, and we expect this momentum to carry into H2, supported by continued economic growth and increase in infrastructure spending," said MD & CEO Pranav Bansal.

Based in Uttar Pradesh, Bansal Wire Industries is into manufacturing of stainless steel wires.