Bansal Wire Industries Q4 net profit grows 36 pc to Rs 33 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Stainless steel wire maker Bansal Wire Industries on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.1 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, helped by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.4 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 942.9 crore in the quarter from Rs 709.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a statement, the company's MD & CEO Pranav Bansal said, "The past year has been truly transformative marked by a successful IPO and the commissioning of our new, state-of-the-art plant dedicated to value-added products." The recently commissioned expansion at Dadri plant is progressing well through its ramp-up phase, he said. In April, the company announced expanding the capacity of its manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh to 6 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at an estimated investment of Rs 550-600 crore, to increase its supplies high growth sectors such as automotive, agriculture, power and transmission, construction, and general engineering.

Bansal Wire Industries also announced around Rs 600 crore investment in a greenfield project in Sanand, Gujarat, comprising a capacity of 1.8 lakh-tonne induction-based steel plant and a 60,000 tonne low-carbon and stainless steel wire facility. The project is expected to be completed by September 2027. PTI ABI MR