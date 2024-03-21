Bansuri Swaraj calls on Sitharaman

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Swaraj, the youngest BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Delhi, is the daughter of late BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Smt @BansuriSwaraj, Secretary @BJP4Delhi, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," Nirmala Sitharaman's Office said in a post on X.

Swaraj has been fielded from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, which for the last 10 years was represented by BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi.

She would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

All the seven constituencies in Delhi will go to polls on May 25. In the last elections in 2019, BJP won all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. PTI JD CS DR