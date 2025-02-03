Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q3 profit up 4.5pc to Rs 5 cr, revenue flat at Rs 328.89 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a QSR chain operator on Monday reported an increase of 4.54 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.05 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2024.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4.83 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.

Its revenue from operations marginally declined to Rs 328.89 crore in the December quarter from Rs 330.87 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality in the December quarter were up 1.05 per cent to Rs 267.37 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 334.41 crore in the December quarter.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality was operating 226 restaurants by the end of Q3 FY24, which includes 190 restaurants in India.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 311.50 on BSE, down 3.86 per cent. PTI KRH DR