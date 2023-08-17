Barco elevates Rajeeva Lochan Sharma as Managing Director for India

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Enterprise visualisation solution company Barco on Thursday announced the elevation of Rajeeva Lochan Sharma as the Managing Director of Barco India.

He will succeed Rajiv Bhalla, who decided to move on from Barco after successfully growing the company's footprint in India over a period of seven years.

"We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to our new Managing Director Rajeeva Lochan Sharma. With a proven track record of leadership and expertise in the industry and a two-decade stint at Barco, we are confident that Rajeeva will play a pivotal role in steering our company toward greater heights," Barco Chief Financial Officer Ann Desender said in a statement.

Sharma has been working as Vice President Operations and Special Projects at Barco India and associated with the company for over 20 years in different roles.

An engineer by qualification, Sharma has led many strategic initiatives in Barco like the business development of smart cities.

"We would also like to thank Rajiv Bhalla for his immense contribution to Barco's business growth in India and for building a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture, which resulted in Barco India being recognised as a great place to work for 3 years," Desender said.

The Belgium-based company carries out its manufacturing operations in India.

Barco India has a set-up of around 500 people and is equipped with facilities like research and development, software development, manufacturing, sales and customer service to support the regional market.

"India's immense business potential and burgeoning opportunities in our domains are undeniable, and I am committed to driving our company's expansion and innovation within this landscape. I am also excited to leverage the frugal innovation and software capabilities of our teams in India for global good for the company," Sharma said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL