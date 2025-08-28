Bardhaman Agro to explore rice plant opportunities in Africa, plans Rs 200 cr investment in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) West Bengal-based rice manufacturer Bardhaman Agro Products on Thursday said it is exploring opportunities to set up rice mills in Africa, while also committing investments of around Rs 200-250 crore over the next five years to double its domestic capacity.

The company, which operates with flagship brands Bosumati and Rose, inaugurated a fully automated 1,00,000 sq ft rice factory in Burdwan, built at an investment of Rs 45 crore.

The new plant will produce 30,000 quintals of rice per month and employ over 100 people.

"There are some enquiries and requests about installing rice mills in the African market. We will explore the opportunity as we look to expand our export basket," Managing Director Rabiul Haque said.

The company's current revenue is Rs 700 crore, of which exports account for about Rs 100 crore, he said.

"We are targeting Rs 1,500 crore turnover by 2030. Over the next five years, we plan to invest Rs 200-250 crore to double current capacity," Haque said.

The company is not exporting to Bangladesh, even though the country has recently allowed rice imports, he added.