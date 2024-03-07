Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund garners Rs 900 cr from investors in NFO period

New Delhi: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on Thursday said its innovation fund has mobilised Rs 900 crore from 31,000 investors during the new fund offering (NFO) period.

Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, was open for subscription from February 14-28. The scheme is re-opened for continuous sale and repurchase from March 7.

"With rapid changes, the ability to create differentiation through innovation is a key determinant in the long-term success of any business. As the Indian economy advances, the fund will continue to seek and aim to invest in firms that drive innovation and set new industry standards," Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said.

The scheme aims to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the dynamic environment of innovative companies. It is suitable for investors aspiring to a focused exposure to companies which are innovative or disruptive.