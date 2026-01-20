Barrier-free tolling: NOC for vehicles only after clearing pending toll dues

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In a run-up to a barrier-free tolling system, the government has amended rules to make it mandatory for vehicle owners to clear all toll plaza dues before selling their vehicle or obtaining a fitness certificate.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified the amended ‘Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2026’ to ensure that all unpaid user fees at toll plazas are cleared by the vehicle owners.

"These amendments are aimed at improving user fee compliance, enhancing the efficiency of Electronic Toll Collection and discouraging user fee evasion on National Highways.

"These amendments will also help in user fee collection after the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system that will enable barrier-less tolling on the National Highway network," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no NOC will be given for vehicle transfer, fitness renewal and permits with pending toll dues.

Under the amended rules, a new definition of ‘unpaid user fee’ has been introduced, and it refers to the user fee payable for the use of a National Highway section, where the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system has recorded the vehicle’s passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956.

"These amendments will help NHAI in fostering transparent and technology-driven tolling systems for sustained development and maintenance of the National Highway network across the country," the ministry said.

Corresponding changes have also been made to ‘Form 28’, which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, it added.

Promoting digital processes, the rules also enable the electronic issuance of relevant portions of ‘Form 28’ through the designated online portal.

‘Form 28’ is an application for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), a key document required for transferring vehicle ownership to another state or district, confirming the vehicle has no pending taxes, challans, or legal issues.

The amendments have been issued after the publication of draft rules on July 11, 2025, vide a Gazette Notification, which invited suggestions from stakeholders and the general public.

Copies of the draft notification were made available to the public on July 14, 2025. After careful consideration of the feedback received, the government has finalised and notified the amended rules.

Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had told PTI earlier that the implementation of seamless, barrier-free tolling on national highways across the country would be the top priority in 2026.

"We plan to put up several seamless barrier-free tolling systems on national highways across the country. Initially, we have come out with 10 tenders for that. The cost of tolling will significantly come down from around 15 per cent currently to 3 per cent of the total toll collection," he added.

This new system facilitates barrier-free tolling using integrated technologies, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with AI analytics and RFID-based Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag).

Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas.

In case of non-compliance, e-notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN-related penalties. PTI BKS CS BKS BAL BAL