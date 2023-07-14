Barring Darjeeling leaf, lower demand for other categories of tea in Kolkata tea auction

Kolkata, July 14 (PTI) Barring Darjeeling leaf, the total demand for all other categories of tea was lower during the auction held on July 11, 12 and 13, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

Advertisment

The total demand declined by 5.08 per cent along with a reduced total quantity offered during Sale 28, the official said.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,48,674 packages (44,29,552 kg) comprising 66,986 packages of CTC leaf, 49,172 packages of orthodox, 3,383 packages of Darjeeling leaf, and 29,133 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met good demand and a total of 16,12,941 kg of different categories was sold at a lower average price of Rs 234.53 per kg as compared to last week.

Advertisment

Around 20.54 per cent of the total demand was marked for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 44.09 per cent of demand was recorded for the variety above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India supported well on better teas on offer and TCPL registered good support. Hindustan Unilever remained active while exporters operated on bolder brokens and fannings. Other internals marked fair support.

Orthodox offerings once again saw fair demand at a medium price range and 9,58,308 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 226.12 per kg.

Advertisment

About 18.85 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for Orthodox offerings at below Rs 150 per kg and 29.96 per cent was observed at a higher price level. The medium variety scored near about 51.42 per cent. Middle East operated actively and CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf met good demand at lower price range and a total of 38,271 kg of different qualities was sold at an average price of Rs 368.38 per kg.

Around 28.38 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling tea at above Rs 500 per kg while 46.67 per cent was witnessed for the lower price range.

Advertisment

Exporters remained active on second flush teas, TCPL also saw interest on selected category. Local dealers and other internals operated well.

There was a fair demand for Dust offerings this week and 8,12,928 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 238.08 per kg.

Around 17.38 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 49.07 per cent was witnessed for the variety at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated on better teas and TCPL registered fair support. Strong support was in evidence from Hindustan Unilever while South Indian and other packeteers marked fair support.

The number of buyers for CTC, orthodox, Darjeeling leaf, and dust tea was 134, 119, 69, and 68 respectively during this session, the data said. PTI SAM SAM MM