Bartronics India to pick 51pc stake in Bengaluru-based agri-commerce platform AYOU

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Listed fintech firm Bartronics India Ltd will acquire 51 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based AYOU, which procures fruits and vegetables from farmers as well as mandis for supplies to modern retail trade and quick e-commerce platforms.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has received board approval for a strategic 51 per cent stake in AYOU, the fresh produce brand operated by Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt Ltd (SNN), a Bengaluru-based organised fresh produce aggregation and processing company.

Hyderabad-based Bartronics did not disclose the investments for acquiring 51 per cent stake.

AYOU aggregates fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, FPOs, mandis and collection centres, undertakes grading and processing, and supplies to quick commerce and modern retail platforms. It operates a 6,000 sq ft processing and grading facility with capacity of up to 900 tonnes per month.

Bartronics is a rural fintech infrastructure company. It focuses on strengthening access to digital and assisted banking across rural and semi-urban India, the statement said.