Basant Jain appointed as Joint Managing Director & CEO of Bhilwara Energy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) LNJ Bhilwara Group, a leading Indian diversified industrial conglomerate, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Basant Jain as Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bhilwara Energy and its subsidiaries.

In his new role, Jain will steer the strategic direction and growth agenda of Bhilwara Energy, with a strong focus on scaling its renewable energy portfolio, enhancing operational excellence, and driving sustainable value creation across the Group’s energy and greentech assets, a company statement said.

Jain brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, and clean technology sectors.

Before joining LNJ Bhilwara Group, he served as the founder and CEO of Aplos Ventures Private Ltd, where he focused on strategic incubation and entrepreneurship in the solar and cleantech space.

Before founding Aplos Ventures, Jain spent over 11 years as Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Susten, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as one of India’s foremost solar project developers and clean energy innovators.

During his tenure, he led the execution of more than 1,000 MW of solar capacity, contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy deployment.

His extensive career also includes senior leadership roles with industry stalwarts such as Vedanta Resources, the Mahindra Group, Hinduja Renewables, GVK Group and Raymond, where he demonstrated strong capabilities in business transformation, strategic planning, operations, and stakeholder management.